Pia Wurtzbach reunites with family in UK for holidays

MANILA – Pia Wurtzbach gave her followers a glimpse of what her Christmas looked like as she reunited with her family in the United Kingdom for the holidays.

The former Miss Universe said it felt nice to be sleeping again in the same room where she grew up as a teen.

“It’s a gym-slash-bodega now LOL, but I love the bed my mom set up for me. Sayang ang time to bond if sa hotel pa mag-stay,” she said, adding that she also loved what her stepdad cooked for them.

Aside from spending time with her parents, Wurtzbach also bonded with her sister Sarah, and niece and nephew Lara and Logan.

Loving her simple life in the UK, Wurtzbach said: “Ang saya gumising ng di kailangang mag-glam at magplantsa ng aking sirena hair (who’s with me?! Hahaha) and also to go to the supermarket leisurely without having to rush."

"It’s Back-to-Basics Pia and I'm loving every second of it."

Wurtzbach made history in 2015 after winning the Philippines' third Miss Universe crown, after a 42-year drought.

