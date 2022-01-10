Samantha Bernardo tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA -- Just a few days after returning to the outside world from her "Pinoy Big Brother" stint, Samantha Bernardo tested positive for COVID-19.

The former beauty queen made the announcement in an Instagram post on Monday, saying she is currently on home quarantine after getting her test results.

"I would like to inform everyone that I tested positive for my PCR test yesterday. It's unfortunate because I was supposed to do a lot of work, but this calls for home quarantine and rest days," she said.

Bernardo went on to share that she is currently "feeling weak and have colds as symptoms," but she is "still able to smell and taste."

"I promise that I will take care of myself and hopefully recover faster," she said, reminding her more than 500,000 Instagram followers to "stay safe and healthy."

Bernardo was among the final five housemates of the celebrity leg of the “Kumunity” edition of “PBB.”

She rose to fame after finishing as first runner-up in the Miss Grand 2020 pageant in Thailand.

