MANILA — Samantha Bernardo is a stunner in her first social media post after returning to the “outside world” from a months-long stay as a “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) housemate.

The Miss Grand International 2020 runner-up shared on Instagram snaps of her wearing a black corset outfit, channeling her years of pageant experience.

“Hello Philippines and Hello world!” she wrote, echoing the memorable opening greeting of “PBB.” “Thank you so much for all the love and support, I am so overwhelmed!”

She also expressed gratitude to her long-time and new fans, as well as her management, for their support.

“I am grateful for once in a lifetime @pbbabscbntv opportunity and to my new friends! I love you to all who supported me,” she wrote.

“Your BREAD-QUEENer from PALAWAN, officially signing off and signing on to the real world challenges!”

Bernardo was among the Final 5 housemates of the celebrity leg of the “Kumunity” edition of “PBB.”

Singer Anji Salvacion and volleyball player Alyssa Valdez were named Celebrity Top 2. They will return to the house once the ongoing Adult run and upcoming Teen leg declare their respective top two housemates.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily and can be accessed via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.