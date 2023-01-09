Binibining Pilipinas launches search for 2023 queens

MANILA -- Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) is now accepting applicants for its 2023 national pageant.

Application forms are now available on the Bb. Pilipinas website, with the deadline for submission on January 31.

"Stay tuned for we will announce more details real soon," read the post on its Facebook page.

Last year, BPCI said it is no longer renewing its franchise with Miss Grand International, with Roberta Tamondong as its last representative.

With the development, the organization now only holds franchises for three pageants: Miss International, Miss Intercontinental, and Miss Globe.

