Star City postpones planned reopening

MANILA – Star City is deferring its planned reopening due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases nationwide, especially in Metro Manila.

“MUKHANG MAY MA-POPOSTPONE NA REOPENING... Sorry na. Na-excite lang talaga kaming mag announce, namiss kasi talaga namin kayo. Kaso dumadami yung mga Covid-19 cases so doble ingat muna,” the amusement park said in an announcement through Facebook.

Star City said the health and safety of its guests and employees are of utmost importance, hence, this decision.

“Siyempre mahal namin kayong mga guests at employees namin & yung health and safety nyong lahat ang priority ni Star City. Okay lang ba iusod natin ng konti ang opening date? Pramis, pag okay na ang lahat magkikita-kita tayo muli. Sure na,” it added.

Star City was supposed to have a soft opening on Jan. 14, more than two years since a fire razed significant parts of the theme park.

It ceased operations in Oct. 2019, when a blaze gutted most of its attractions as well as the nearby offices of Manila Broadcasting Corp.

The New Year surge led to the National Capital Region and its nearby provinces being placed under Alert Level 3.

On Saturday, the Philippines reported 26,458 new COVID-19 cases, the highest since the start of the pandemic.

The total COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 2,936,875, of which 102,017 are active infections, according to data from the Department of Health.