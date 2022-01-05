MANILA — More than 2 years since a fire razed significant parts of Star City, the theme park is finally set to reopen later this month, it announced on Wednesday.

“The long wait is finally over!” Star City said of its scheduled January 14 soft opening.

The Pasay City amusement park said it will be open daily from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. It also announced that a Star Pass, or a ticket that allows access to all rides, will have an introductory price of P400.

Star City ceased operations in October 2019, when a blaze gutted most of its attractions as well as the nearby offices of Manila Broadcasting Corp.

Meanwhile, another popular theme park, Enchanted Kingdom, announced on the same day that it has “decided to voluntarily suspend its operations until at least January 16.”

The temporary closure of the Santa Rosa town, Laguna destination is “for the safety and health of both our guests and staff/cast members given the current increasing trend in #COVID19 infections in the country,” its management said.

The respective announcements of Star City and Enchanted Kingdom came as the Philippines recorded over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases.

The New Year surge led to the National Capital Region, and later Laguna, being placed under Alert Level 3, which still allows theme parks to operate but at a limited capacity.