LOOK: The magic returns to Enchanted Kingdom as it reopens amid pandemic

Park-goers visit Enchanted Kingdom in Santa Rosa, Laguna on its reopening weekend on October 18, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Artists wear standard personal protection equipment as they perform in Enchanted Kingdom in Santa Rosa, Laguna on its reopening weekend on October 18, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
A park crew sanitizes railings and seats at the Wheel of Fate in Enchanted Kingdom in Santa Rosa, Laguna on its reopening weekend on October 18, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Park visitors observe physical distancing as they ride the Wheel of Fate in Enchanted Kingdom in Santa Rosa, Laguna on its reopening weekend on October 18, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Park crew clean surfaces at the Grand Carousel in Enchanted Kingdom in Santa Rosa, Laguna on its reopening weekend on October 18, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Guests enjoy the Grand Carousel in Enchanted Kingdom in Santa Rosa, Laguna on its reopening weekend on October 18, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
A park crew sanitizes bumper cars in Enchanted Kingdom in Santa Rosa, Laguna on its reopening weekend on October 18, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Guests enjoy the bumpers cars in Enchanted Kingdom in Santa Rosa, Laguna on its reopening weekend on October 18, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Guests sit on designated spaces at the Anchors Away in Enchanted Kingdom in Santa Rosa, Laguna on its reopening weekend on October 18, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
A guest rides the Flying Fiesta in Enchanted Kingdom in Santa Rosa, Laguna on its reopening weekend on October 18, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Guests ride the Space Shuttle in Enchanted Kingdom in Santa Rosa, Laguna on its reopening weekend on October 18, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Guests enjoy a ride in Enchanted Kingdom in Santa Rosa, Laguna on its reopening weekend on October 18, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Guests take photos in Enchanted Kingdom in Santa Rosa, Laguna on its reopening weekend on October 18, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News