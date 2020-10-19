MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: The magic returns to Enchanted Kingdom as it reopens amid pandemic

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

In time for its 25th anniversary, the popular amusement park in Santa Rosa, Laguna welcomes guests at 50 percent capacity after months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the province eases into modified general community quarantine starting last October 1.

Standard health protocols are currently imposed to protect park visitors and its workers against COVID-19. Prior to entry, guests are required to accomplish health forms in addition to wearing of face masks and face shields for everyone entering the park. Physical distancing measures are implemented within the park premises and rides.

The park is one of many destinations slated to revive domestic tourism and spur the economy as other cities and provinces are previously given permission to resume tourism activities such as Boracay, Tagaytay, Baguio, and Ilocos.

Currently, the park will be open only during weekends, but daily operations is set to resume on December 14, subject to further updates.

Park-goers visit Enchanted Kingdom in Santa Rosa, Laguna on its reopening weekend on October 18, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Park-goers visit Enchanted Kingdom in Santa Rosa, Laguna on its reopening weekend on October 18, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Park-goers visit Enchanted Kingdom in Santa Rosa, Laguna on its reopening weekend on October 18, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Artists wear standard personal protection equipment as they perform in Enchanted Kingdom in Santa Rosa, Laguna on its reopening weekend on October 18, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News A park crew sanitizes railings and seats at the Wheel of Fate in Enchanted Kingdom in Santa Rosa, Laguna on its reopening weekend on October 18, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Park visitors observe physical distancing as they ride the Wheel of Fate in Enchanted Kingdom in Santa Rosa, Laguna on its reopening weekend on October 18, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Park crew clean surfaces at the Grand Carousel in Enchanted Kingdom in Santa Rosa, Laguna on its reopening weekend on October 18, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Guests enjoy the Grand Carousel in Enchanted Kingdom in Santa Rosa, Laguna on its reopening weekend on October 18, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News A park crew sanitizes bumper cars in Enchanted Kingdom in Santa Rosa, Laguna on its reopening weekend on October 18, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Guests enjoy the bumpers cars in Enchanted Kingdom in Santa Rosa, Laguna on its reopening weekend on October 18, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Guests sit on designated spaces at the Anchors Away in Enchanted Kingdom in Santa Rosa, Laguna on its reopening weekend on October 18, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News A guest rides the Flying Fiesta in Enchanted Kingdom in Santa Rosa, Laguna on its reopening weekend on October 18, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Guests ride the Space Shuttle in Enchanted Kingdom in Santa Rosa, Laguna on its reopening weekend on October 18, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Guests enjoy a ride in Enchanted Kingdom in Santa Rosa, Laguna on its reopening weekend on October 18, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Guests enjoy a ride in Enchanted Kingdom in Santa Rosa, Laguna on its reopening weekend on October 18, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Guests take photos in Enchanted Kingdom in Santa Rosa, Laguna on its reopening weekend on October 18, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News