Olivia Culpo is returning as host of Miss Universe for its 71st edition. Instagram: @oliviaculpo

Olivia Culpo didn't mind making fun of herself after she was announced as a returning host of the 71st Miss Universe pageant.

On Instagram, the 2012 Miss Universe titlist posted a meme depicting her riding a boat, writing, in jest, that she's on her way to get some energy drink after being told she needs to be a livelier host.

“Been practicing screaming all week and not squinting when I read!!!!!! See you next week @missuniverse I can’t wait,” she added.

Culpo’s post garnered laughs from her followers, including Miss Universe Organization president Paula Shugart.

It would be recalled that in 2021, netizens commented on Culpo’s supposed "lack of energy" as well as her reaction to Miss Peru’s runner-up finish.

At that time, viewers noticed Culpo’s supposed “energy gap” in hosting. Another of her meme-able moments was when she appeared confused at the runner-up placement of Peru’s Janick Maceta, despite the latter’s applauded answers in the final two rounds.

Others quipped then that Culpo’s obvious disappointment was a reflection of their own sentiment towards the production value of the coronation night, which, they said, was a “downgrade” compared to recent years.

The 71st Miss Universe will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana in the United States on January 14 (January 15 in the Philippines).

Celeste Cortesi is aiming for the Philippines' fifth crown after Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).