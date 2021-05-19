Olivia Culpo speaks up on meme-worthy reaction in Miss Universe

Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo has finally reacted to the slew of memes triggered by her facial expression as she announced the winners of the 69th edition of the pageant.

Culpo, who co-hosted Miss Universe with actor Mario Lopez, was caught on camera having a "confused" expression as she proclaimed the runner-up placement of Peru's Janick Maceta.

Andrea Meza of Mexico was later on crowned Miss Universe by former titleholder Zozibini Tunzi, who also became a meme after her supposed "puzzled" look.

In a series of Instagram posts on Wednesday (Manila time), Culpo made it clear that she was not questioning the results of the pageant.

Rather, she was concentrating hard on reading the names on the card to make sure that she does not make a mistake.

"I don't think I have ever concentrated so hard on reading in my life than when announcing the winner of Miss Universe this weekend," she began. "I was so terrified of reading the wrong country."

"Apparently I need to work on my reading face and I'm sorry if this was misinterpreted in any type of way. I swear I was just concentrating on the words," she stressed.

"Every girl was beautiful and most importantly, so sweet and kind."

Screenshot from Instagram: @oliviaculpo

In her next posts, Culpo made fun of her meme-worthy reaction by giving her own captions.

Among these are, "Me reading Twitter this morning," "When they don't have chicken nuggets on the menu," and "When you realize it's not a picture book."

Culpo being extra careful in reading the Miss Universe results is not exactly surprising, following the controversial mix-up of one of the pageant's hosts, Steve Harvey, back in 2015.

At the time, Harvey wrongly proclaimed Ariadna Gutierrez of Colombia as Miss Universe, only to return on stage minutes later to say that the Philippines' Pia Wurtzbach is the real winner of the pageant.

Related video: