LOOK: 3 images that ‘summarize’ Miss Universe 2020, and other hilarious memes

MANILA — For one Miss Universe fan, this year’s pageant can be summarized in three images: host Olivia Culpo’s apparent lack of energy, her reaction to Miss Peru’s runner-up finish, and Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi’s facial expression upon crowing her successor.

The “summary” was one of dozens of tweets that went viral on social media on Monday, as pageant-crazed Filipinos tuned in to the live telecast of the Miss Universe finals from Hollywood, Florida.

Given was the fervent support for the Philippines’ Rabiya Mateo to clinch the fifth Miss Universe crown for the country, through a flood of tweets and trending hashtags.

While Mateo settled for a top 21 finish — bringing the Philippines’ placement streak to its 11th year — Filipino viewers still found much to talk about after the beauty queen’s early exit.

Many noticed Culpo’s supposed “energy gap” in hosting, with some suggesting, in jest, that the former Miss Universe’s runner-up, Filipina Janine Tugonon, should replace her on stage. Tugonon, who is now based in the US, happened to be among the audience at the pageant venue.

Culpo had another meme-able moment when she appeared confused at the runner-up placement of Peru’s Janick Maceta, despite the latter’s applauded answers in the final two rounds.

Others quipped that Culpo’s obvious disappointment was a reflection of their own sentiment towards the production value of the coronation night, which, they said, was a “downgrade” compared to recent years.

Tunzi’s captured expression just as she crowned Mexico’s Andrea Meza — puzzled, according to some; upset, said others — similarly became a meme for the “questionable results” of the pageant.

Here’s a compilation of viral Twitter reactions to the 69th Miss Universe pageant, from Culpo, Tunzi, to Meza’s physically distant crowning moment:

Olivia Culpo hosting the #MissUniverse finals right now pic.twitter.com/zYsgEHFiuE — ricci (@ricci_richy) May 17, 2021

#MissUniverse#PHILIPPINES

Wala sa sarili si Olivia. Balisa! Bukas ba 3rd eye mo te? — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) May 17, 2021

some1 said olivia culpo have a same vibe with this meme 😭 #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/WwwAEo3CnU — 𝗇𝖺𝗍𝗈𝗒 (@WanniedyDy) May 17, 2021

O share share n lng muna mga bakla. Basta ung isa kay Olivia ha. #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/YM8uzscq9s — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) May 17, 2021

I think we can all collectively agree that Steve Harvey was the best host in Miss Universe Pageant #MissUniverse #MissUniverse2021 #PHILIPPINES pic.twitter.com/4Q0ekUYrxo — riri (@sjydiorz) May 17, 2021

Yung may zoom meeting kayo ng 8AM tapos napilitan ka lang umattend kahit wala kang ambag na insights. Chareng. pic.twitter.com/T04KCpGUS0 — Macoy Dubs #StopTheAttacks (@macoydubs1) May 17, 2021

And the winner is ... Olivia Culpo for her legendary meme performance #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/1ENKZe6Ubu — just another lurker 𓆩♡𓆪 (@ihatecarnations) May 17, 2021

Kaya mo pa siguro Miss Olivia, andito si JT kung indi na :) :( — MJ Lastimosa (@MJ_Lastimosa) May 17, 2021

Miss Ma'am, nasa audience lang si Janine Tugonon, pwede sub as host kay Olivia Culpo? Kasi diba, if for any reason that the Miss Universe cannot fulfill her duties, the 1st runner up shall take over.#MissUniverse #AribaRabiya — Tito | Speed sketch tweet? fill out gforms! (@maroontito) May 17, 2021

“If for any reason that the Miss Universe cannot fulfill her duties, the 1st runner up shall take over.”



Give that mic to Janine, Olivia! #MissUniverse #PHILIPPINES #Rabiyaforthe5thcrown pic.twitter.com/1td93v22wk — Val Ánjelito (@vrllamelo) May 17, 2021

Olivia Culpo is hosting the show. Janine Tugonon is in the live audience. The universe will never forget what Olivia took away from Janine. #MissUniverse — Rhussell Famy (@rhussellfamy) May 17, 2021

Olivia Culpo can't concentrate because Janine is one of the audience #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/7veFTMQiZE — 🧚 (@adiyongg) May 17, 2021

May kakausapin lang kami ni JT ng masinsinan pic.twitter.com/qLRvm71Uir — MJ Lastimosa (@MJ_Lastimosa) May 17, 2021

Rabiya at the backstage after hearing the questions from Q&A segment #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/usvVZ8BMYF — 𝓙𝓾𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓮𝓼𝓼 🦋 (@JeonJuliusMedi1) May 17, 2021

Every filipino reactions when the philippines didn't called for top 10 but i'm still happy because she represented our country🥺 #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/NdGGp5Y7rF — lhaica (@lhaicadenise_) May 17, 2021

Me when Miss Philippines didn't make it to the Top 10 #MissUniverse #MissUniverse2020 pic.twitter.com/P195t9dggD — Beeejay (@Beejay_Balleras) May 17, 2021

#MissUniverse



host announcing Filipinos:

the top 10

without

philippines pic.twitter.com/3TbH4EAIGC — 𝙨𝙖𝙙𝙪𝙮𝙙 | 𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙠𝙚𝙮 ✨ (@keemratkey) May 17, 2021

me pulling the plug after rabiya wasn't called for the top 10:#MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/aNpflix6p5 — Chua⁷ | BTS TSA PROTECTOR 🧈 (@bangtanicksm) May 17, 2021

Yung binigay sayo yung exam tapos number one pa lang di mo na alam yung sagot. pic.twitter.com/TMUtnmqtCv — Jai Cabajar (@jaicabajar) May 17, 2021

yung dinoble check mo sagot mo sa Test 1 and Test 3 after mo mangopya sa classmate https://t.co/KZwqIQf8EC — Macoy Dubs #StopTheAttacks (@macoydubs1) May 17, 2021

#MissUniverse



olivia's reaction after olivia's reaction

hearing ms. peru's when she saw

answer: the result: pic.twitter.com/7MK0PIB1UA — supersha (@jenlisa_forev) May 17, 2021

dead mother, dead all HAHAHHAHAAHAHAH pic.twitter.com/3RothdL5r8 — JP Pineda (@jpatrickpineda) May 17, 2021

Kung ang palaka ay frog, ano naman ang butete? pic.twitter.com/ZYfkcX0RIS — Jay-R (@_thejayrrice) May 17, 2021

Zozibini be like:



"Tama ba itong kinokoronahan ko?" pic.twitter.com/RswoHfIlOr — Jeremiah Maq, RN ♡🩺 (@itsmejeremias) May 17, 2021