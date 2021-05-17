LOOK: 3 images that ‘summarize’ Miss Universe 2020, and other hilarious memes

MANILA — For one Miss Universe fan, this year’s pageant can be summarized in three images: host Olivia Culpo’s apparent lack of energy, her reaction to Miss Peru’s runner-up finish, and Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi’s facial expression upon crowing her successor.
The “summary” was one of dozens of tweets that went viral on social media on Monday, as pageant-crazed Filipinos tuned in to the live telecast of the Miss Universe finals from Hollywood, Florida.
Given was the fervent support for the Philippines’ Rabiya Mateo to clinch the fifth Miss Universe crown for the country, through a flood of tweets and trending hashtags.
While Mateo settled for a top 21 finish — bringing the Philippines’ placement streak to its 11th year — Filipino viewers still found much to talk about after the beauty queen’s early exit.
Many noticed Culpo’s supposed “energy gap” in hosting, with some suggesting, in jest, that the former Miss Universe’s runner-up, Filipina Janine Tugonon, should replace her on stage. Tugonon, who is now based in the US, happened to be among the audience at the pageant venue.
Culpo had another meme-able moment when she appeared confused at the runner-up placement of Peru’s Janick Maceta, despite the latter’s applauded answers in the final two rounds.
Others quipped that Culpo’s obvious disappointment was a reflection of their own sentiment towards the production value of the coronation night, which, they said, was a “downgrade” compared to recent years.
Tunzi’s captured expression just as she crowned Mexico’s Andrea Meza — puzzled, according to some; upset, said others — similarly became a meme for the “questionable results” of the pageant.
Here’s a compilation of viral Twitter reactions to the 69th Miss Universe pageant, from Culpo, Tunzi, to Meza’s physically distant crowning moment: