The Artist-Made Collection by Seventeen pop-up store at Gangnam district in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: @HYBE_MERCH/X

Get ready for more "budol," Filipino Carats! A pop-up store selling merchandise created by members of K-pop group Seventeen is opening in Manila for a month-long run.

MorningKall, which organized previous K-pop pop-up stores in the country, announced Friday that the Artist-Made Collection by Seventeen Season 1 pop-up store would open at the North Tower of SM City North EDSA from Jan. 10 to Feb. 11.

Artist-Made Collection by SEVENTEEN Season 1. POP-UP in METRO MANILA



📅 10th January - 11th February 2024

📍 Level 2, North Tower, SM City North Edsa #SEVENTEEN #세븐틴 #bySEVENTEEN pic.twitter.com/yzCYY6P8o5 — morningKall (@morningKall) January 5, 2024

The pop-up store's "first season" includes merchandise designed by Seventeen members S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua and Jun.

Merchandise sold at the Artist-Made Collection by Seventeen Season 1 pop-up store. Photo: Seventeen/WeVerse

Composed of 13 members, Seventeen is known for songs such as "Very Nice," "Don't Wanna Cry," "Super" and most recently "God of Music."

The group, minus S.Coups and Jeonghan, is set to perform at the Philippine Sports Stadium on Jan. 13 and 14 for its "Follow" concert tour.

