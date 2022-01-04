WATCH: Julius Babao shares tearful farewell to ABS-CBN

Former ABS-CBN News anchor Julius Babao shares his tearful farewell to his home network of 28 years. YouTube: Julius Babao Unplugged

MANILA — Veteran news anchor Julius Babao shared his tearful farewell to ABS-CBN, his home network of 28 years, in a two-part vlog released this week.

Babao announced his departure on “TV Patrol” on December 31 and appeared in his final episode of “TeleRadyo Balita” on January 2.

In the first of two vlogs about parting ways with ABS-CBN, Babao chronicled his last day in the network’s headquarters in Quezon City.

He toured his viewers inside the main building which houses the news center, including news studios and the hallway with portraits or group photos of past and present news personalities.

Among the images is “Alas Singko Y Medya,” the 1996 morning show which Babao co-anchored with Christine Bersola, who would become his wife.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Babao also shared his goodbyes to fellow employees, many of whom he has worked with for over a decade or even two.

In an emotional moment, Babao took in the sight of the iconic ABS-CBN tower from a rooftop, and shared what to him it symbolizes.

“Naiiyak ako,” he said. “Pinangako ko, hindi ako iiyak… Ang dami nang broadcasters in the past. Itong tower na ito ang nagsilbing symbol. Dito kami nag-broadcast. Bini-beam out namin ang signal namin through this tower.”

Watch more on iWantTFC

“Actually, sa totoo lang, hindi ko siya pinapansin before. Dinadaan-daanan ko lang siya. Pero ngayon na it’s my last day in ABS-CBN, I’ve come to appreciate kung ano siya.”

In the second part of the vlog, Babao chronicled his final anchoring duty on “TV Patrol,” with his co-anchors sharing their well wishes for him.

The same episode showed Babao’s tour of DZMM, the radio broadcast which was forced shut in mid-2020 when ABS-CBN was denied its franchise renewal application.

Sharing a glimpse of the “Wall of Fame” that depicts DZMM anchors over the years, including him, Babao said, “Forever na ‘yan, hopefully, hanggang sa magbukas muli ang ABS-CBN.”

