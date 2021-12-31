Julius Babao parts ways with ABS-CBN

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – After 28 years, Julius Babao is parting ways with ABS-CBN as one of the network’s top broadcast journalists.

Babao announced on “TV Patrol” on Friday that he is signing off as a Kapamilya news anchor.

"Hindi po ito pagpapaalam kundi isang pahayag ng pasasalamat sa lahat ng aking mga naging Kapamilya sa loob ng 28 taon," he said.

(This isn't a farewell but an expression of gratitude to everyone who became my Kapamilya for the past 28 years.)

Babao said that through ABS-CBN, he was able to build a good career, meet his wife Christine Bersola-Babao, and help many Filipinos.

"Sasabihin ko na lang na dito sa ABS-CBN, natupad ang mga pangarap ko sa buhay," Babao said, as he proceeded to thank his colleagues, the network's bosses and viewers.

(I'll just say that I was able to fulfill all of my dreams in life in ABS-CBN.)

Babao added that he hoped to see the network back on free television and radio.

On Twitter, Babao also posted a photo of himself looking at the ABS-CBN logo at the lobby of the ABS-CBN Main Building. He captioned the post with hearts sporting the same colors as the company logo colors.

Although he marked his last day on "TV Patrol," Babao will still anchor his TeleRadyo program this weekend.

On Sunday, January 2, he will make his final broadcast on "TeleRadyo Balita."

“We respect his decision to pursue his professional career outside of ABS-CBN and wish him well in his future pursuits,” ABS-CBN said in a statement.

Babao began his career in broadcast journalism in ABS-CBN, where he embodied the company’s mission of service since 1993.

Through the years, he reported on important national issues and events, produced unflinching exposés of abuses that benefited the helpless, and served Filipinos in need of various types of assistance through his TV and radio programs.