Veteran showbiz reporter Mario Dumaual laid to rest

Rainiel Angelyn Figueroa and Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

ABS-CBN's veteran entertainment reporter Mario Dumaual was laid to rest on Sunday at the Loyola Memorial Park in Marikina City.

A final mass was held at Loyola Memorial Chapel in Commonwealth, Quezon City, attended by his extended family and friends.

The journalist died last July 5 at 64 due to septic shock, his family announced in a statement. Dumaual had a severe fungal infection after his recovery from a heart attack.

Throughout the week, his colleagues at ABS-CBN and in the showbiz beat have paid tribute to Dumaual, noting that he left a lasting legacy in the industry.

Dumaual was survived by his wife Cherie and children Luigi, Miguel, Maxine, William, and Thessa.

A final Mass is offered for ABS-CBN's veteran entertainment reporter Mario Dumaual at the Loyola Memorial Chapels in Quezon City before the interment in Marikina on July 9, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Family and friends gather during the final Mass offered for ABS-CBN's veteran entertainment reporter Mario Dumaual at the Loyola Memorial Chapels in Quezon City before the interment in Marikina on July 9, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Family and friends gather during the final Mass offered for ABS-CBN's veteran entertainment reporter Mario Dumaual at the Loyola Memorial Chapels in Quezon City before the interment in Marikina on July 9, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The hearse carrying the remains of ABS-CBN veteran entertainment reporter Mario Dumaual leaves the Loyola Memorial Chapel during the funeral service on July 9, 2023. Rainiel Angelyn Figueroa, ABS-CBN News Pallbearers carry the remains of ABS-CBN veteran entertainment reporter Mario Dumaual during the funeral service at the Loyola Memorial Park in Marikina City on July 9, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Family and friends bid their last goodbye as ABS-CBN veteran entertainment reporter Mario Dumaual is laid to rest at Loyola Memorial Park in Marikina City on July 9, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Family members turn emotional as they bid their last goodbye to ABS-CBN veteran entertainment reporter Mario Dumaual during the funeral ceremonies at Loyola Memorial Park in Marikina City on July 9, 2023. Rainiel Angelyn Figueroa, ABS-CBN News Franciscan priest Fr. Edgardo "Edong" Dumaual, brother of ABS-CBN veteran entertainment reporter Mario Dumaual, during the funeral service at Loyola Memorial Park in Marikina City on July 9, 2023. Rainiel Angelyn Figueroa, ABS-CBN News Family and friends bid their last goodbye as ABS-CBN veteran entertainment reporter Mario Dumaual is laid to rest at Loyola Memorial Park in Marikina City on July 9, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Family and friends bid their last goodbye as ABS-CBN veteran entertainment reporter Mario Dumaual is laid to rest at Loyola Memorial Park in Marikina City on July 9, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News