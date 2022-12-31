MANILA -- Kapamilya actor Jake Cuenca honored his mother as he celebrated his birthday on Friday, December 30.

On Instagram, Cuenca expressed his gratitude to his mother for her love and understanding, and posted snaps of them together.

"I have everything i need right here for my birthday. I love you mom. ❤️ Thank you for always understanding me for always trying to get me," Cuenca shared.

"Thank you for picking me up when I'm down and motivating me to move forwards. I'm the luckiest man alive to have you by my side. Love you mama. 🥰," Cueca added.

Cuenca, considered as one of the best actors of his generation is currently part of ABS-CBN's hit series "The Iron Heart" as Eros.

He is one of the stars of the 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival entry "My Father, Myself" with fellow Kapamilya star Dimples Romana.

He is also part of ABS-CBN's international project "Cattleya Killer."



