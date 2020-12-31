After breakout year, here's what to expect from KTX in 2021

MANILA -- Due to the challenges posed by the pandemic on live events and social gatherings, KTX.ph, from being just an online ticketing platform, has aggressively pivoted to become the country’s preferred online events venue with a capability to provide an opportunity for audiences to interact via the platform’s chat function.

As KTX enters 2021, a string of exciting events are already lined up for the first quarter of the new year, which includes the much-awaited release of Maymay Entrata’s “Princess Dayareese” on January 1, Regine Velasquez’s major Valentine concert “Freedom" on February 14, and the reunion concert of the original members of Side A on January 30.

Online shows featuring P-pop acts MNL48, SHA Boys, Bini, PHP are also slated for the coming year.

New releases from Star Cinema is set to premiere on KTX, including upcoming projects of John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo, Coco Martin and Angelica Panganiban, Sharon Cuneta and Zaijan Jaranilla, Kim Chiu, Karla Estrada, Melai Cantiveros, and Jolina Magdangal.

Also set for release is the much-awaited movie version of “Hello Stranger.”

This January, some of the most exciting movie titles of 2020 will be shown on KTX, while Jose Javier Reyes’ modern classic “Radio Romance” premieres its restored version on the site.

A festival of some of ABS-CBN film restorations is also being finalized, slated for January and February.

A retrospective of some of the most memorable works of independent movie directors is also in the pipeline of KTX events.

KTX also will help budding movie creators as it premieres two boys' love (BL) series – Mel Magno’s “RUN” and Sherwin Viray’s “Bed Weather.”

KTX will also launch a string of collaboration, groundbreaking projects with various brands and companies.

With the immense support and confidence that the producers, artists, and the public has bestowed upon KTX, the platform continuously hopes to provide audiences an opportunity to support the talents of our artists, to share content barring geographical limitations, and to celebrate our being communal and social people.

But before that, tonight, December 31, Resorts World Manila will be hosting the “first and only” live New Year countdown on KTX. It will feature Jed Madela, Morissette, Jona and Jon Santos plus resident artists of the resort hotel.

KathNiel on KTX

Since July of this year, KTX has hosted about a hundred digital events - from concerts, movie premieres, regular, block and private screenings, digital series, fan conferences, theater and film festivals, album launches, corporate and private events, seminars, fundraising shows, fan engagement initiatives, and many others.

In just a few months, KTX has released around 150,000 tickets to buyers worldwide.

The tandem of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla proved to be ABS-CBN’s most bankable artists when they headlined two of the most successful events on KTX.

Daniel headlined “Apollo,” the first major concert of Star Events for KTX, last September. The concert sold tickets equivalent to that of an arena outing. The event topped social media trending lists, and earned positive reviews from the viewers.

Star Cinema’s first digi-series “The House Arrest of Us,” on the other hand, premiered with phenomenal ticket sales. Due to the good feedback being enjoyed by the KathNiel series, it continues to encourage more ticket sales until now that the series is nearing its conclusion.

“The House Arrest of Us” premieres weekly on KTX and includes exclusive bonus features and three fan conferences, thrilling viewers every Saturday.

Fan conferences

The phenomenal YouTube BL series of Black Sheep “Hello Stranger” had its finale fan conference on KTX last August, which gathered thousands of fans celebrating the success of the Tony Labrusca-JC Alcantara team-up. The YouTube sensation JaMill also had their fan meet on the platform to promote their new Star Music single.

Last December, Thai superstars BrightWin, through Dreamscape Entertainment, ABS-CBN Events, and GMMTV, also headlined perhaps the biggest KTX fan con via “BrightWin Manila Live,” which sold around 4,500 tickets, including VIP tickets, which allowed ticketholders participate in the virtual meet and greet.

To raise funds for Tulong-tulong sa Pag-Ahon of ABS-CBN Sagip Kapamilya, KTX also hosted “KTnX Ang Babait Ninyo,” a fundraising concert featuring more than 100 Kapamilya stars. Included in the event are mini-fan meets for the various P-pop groups, and access to become part of the virtual audience of “Ikaw Ang Liwanag At Ligaya,” the ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2020.

Fan engagement programs were also launched on KTX by TVDG, MNL48, Star Magic, and Star Hunt.

KTX and the movies

KTX’s ability to make events out of movie offerings also gave birth to celebrity and digital premieres on the platform.

Cinexpress’ Kim Chiu horror flick “U-Turn,” Jameson Blake and Joao Constancia’s romance outing “My Lockdown Romance,” Zaijan Jaranilla, Maris Racal, and Inigo Pascual’s “Boyette," and the prequel of the modern classic “Four Sisters and A Wedding,” “Four Sisters Before the Wedding,” featuring Alexa Ilacad, Charlie Dizon, Belle Mariano and Charlie Dizon, all had well-attended premiere screenings on KTX with virtual participation from the movies stars. The last three movies are still being offered on the platform.

The restored version of the modern classic “Inagaw Mo Ang Lahat Sa Akin,” topbilled by Maricel Soriano and Snooky Serna, is also enjoying good feedback from movie enthusiasts. The KTX version of the restored classic comes with a virtual reunion of the movie stars with director Carlos Siguion-Reyna and writer Bibeth Orteza, and hosted by Rafa Siguion-Reyna.

KTX is also currently hosting Cinema One’s All Access on KTX, which features five movies from the latest edition of Cinema One Originals – Regine Velasquez’s “Yours Truly, Shirley,” Alessandra de Rossi and JM De Guzman’s “Lucid,” Joem Bascon and Enzo Pineda’s “Utopia,” Cherie Gil and Jana Agoncillo’s “Tia Madre,” and JC Santos and Jane Oineza’s “Tayo Muna Habang Hindi Pa Tayo.”

Last November, Crystal Sky also launched the platform’s first horror festival in “SINister,” where horror fans can enjoy five movies for the price of one. Due to the public’s request, the festival has been extended and is still part of the KTX roster of events.

Last December 30, KTX released bundled episodes of the most watched Gagaoolala digital series “Unlocked,” directed by Adolf Alix, Jr.

KTX concerts

Independent concert producers also partnered with KTX for their digital concerts – GM Proponents for Jed Madela’s “New Normal,” Cornerstone Entertainment for K Brosas’ anniversary concert “20k20,” 4th Impact Music Production for “Dreams” and “Christmas Concert” of 4th Impact, Dragon Arc Entertainment for Nina’s “Nina Live: The Birthday Concert,” Ultimate Entertainment for Aegis’ “Aegis na Aegis” and Ogie Acasid’s “Ogie and the Hurados,” ATeam PH for Lara Maigue’s “Home for Christmas,” and Gian Magdangal and Carla Guevarra-Laforteza’s “Our Grown Up Christmas List.”

KTX, alongside Tarsier Records and Star Music, made a splash when it bagged exclusive rights to The Fact Music Awards Korea, through a partnership with Mori Travel. The awards show featured performances from the biggest K-pop acts, including BTS. It is through this deal that the ABS-CBN logo appeared during the show’s proceedings, delighting Filipino K-pop Fans. ABS-CBN immediately zoomed to the trending lists because of this achievement.

Beauty pageants, both local and international, have also chosen KTX to be their preferred platform.

The preliminary and coronation Presentations of Miss Universe Philippines drew audiences from all over the world, while the coronation event of Miss Earth 2020 was also done virtually via KTX.

Theater is alive on KTX

In terms of ticket sales, the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA)’s KE-POP Festival is indeed one of the most successful digital projects ever led by a local theater group during this pandemic, selling more than 10,000 tickets.

The festival included musicals “Care Divas,” “1896,” “Juan Tamad at ang Limang Milyong Boto,” a documentary on PETA “Living Voices,” and the two sets of digital plays of PETA Lab.

Resorts World Manila and Full House Theater’s hit musical “Ang Huling El Bimbo” also had its KTX run. For this, both versions of the musical’s cast were featured.

KTX also led the production of private events -- a debut celebration, a tribute and Christmas parties, among others. Clients were impressed with the exclusivity and the engagement that the platform provides, and the automation of the process of event management.

KTX also hosted various seminars in the past months.

Tanghalang Pilipino, CCP’s resident theater company, and Ateneo De Manila University’s Tanghalang Ateneo both launched fundraising events on KTX.

Director Cathy Garcia Molina’s Nickl Entertainment also spearheaded a telethon cum variety show on KTX billed “Pakpak Ng Pangarap,” which aimed to provide laptops to students in need.

