That video of BTS with the ABS-CBN logo, explained

MANILA — Over the weekend, a video of the K-pop supergroup BTS at a glitzy event, with the ABS-CBN logo on a screen in their background, went viral on social media.

To many Filipino ARMY, or local fans of BTS, the sight was exciting as it was surprising, with many left wondering how the Kapamilya network came to have noticeable presence at a K-pop event.

The show — the 2020 ceremony of The Fact Music Awards — saw BTS clinching several trophies, including the “daesang,” or grand prize.

During one portion of the December 12 program, BTS arrived on the red carpet, with a long LED wall seen behind them. ABS-CBN’s logo appeared and scrolled sideways just as the group started walking, making them seem synchronized.

The momentary coming together of today’s biggest K-pop group and a Philippine media pillar came so unexpected, that “ABS-CBN” immediately ranked among the top trends nationwide.

So how did the iconic ABS-CBN logo end up behind BTS — and the other K-pop groups that participated at the event?

The Fact Music Awards, hosted and organized by THE FACT Korea and FANN STAR, was made available to stream to Filipinos officially through its partnership with Mori Travel and ABS-CBN companies Star Music, Tarsier Records, and KTX.ph.





KTX.ph, a digital events portal, streamed live the ceremony last Saturday, from the red-carpet event to the performances and awarding proper.

ABS-CBN’s partnership with the K-pop organization even stoked hopes of further collaboration, which would hopefully bring BTS and other acts back to the Philippines, once the pandemic is under control.

BTS previously performed in Manila thrice — in 2014 for the “Red Bullet” tour, in 2016 for the “Epilogue” tour, and in 2017 for “The Wings” tour.

