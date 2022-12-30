MANILA – Kim Chiu is enjoying her time in Paris, France with her boyfriend Xian Lim.

In her latest Instagram update, Chiu could not help but be amazed with the beauty of iconic Eiffel Tower as it illuminated at night.

"First time to see the Eiffel Tower at night and it feels magical! Word for the night, ineffable," she said in her caption.

The Kapamilya star made sure to take many snaps in various spots that will highlight the landmark in Paris.

In another post, Chiu also paid tribute to Lim, who could be seen walking along the pavements of the famous city.

“Thank you for coming into my life. Wouldn't trade you for the world,” she professed.

The celebrity couple is spending the holidays in France. While they welcomed Christmas on the plane, Chiu and Lim made sure to immediately explore the City of Love upon their arrival.

Lim and Chiu have been dating since 2012, although it was only in 2018 when the actress first confirmed their relationship.

In a past vlog, Chiu revealed that Lim courted her for over a year after they worked together in the ABS-CBN series “My Binondo Girl.”

Just recently, the two reunited on screen for their film “Always.”

