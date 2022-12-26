LOOK: Kim Chiu, Xian Lim fly to Paris for Christmas

MANILA – Celebrity couple Kim Chiu and Xian Lim are spending some time together this holiday season.

As seen in their respective Instagram pages, the two flew to Paris, France where they spent Christmas together after celebrating with their own families.

While they welcomed Christmas on the plane, Chiu and Lim made sure to immediately explore the City of Love upon their arrival.

Lim and Chiu have been dating since 2012 although it was only in 2018 when the actress first confirmed their relationship.

In a past vlog, Chiu revealed that Lim courted her for over a year after they worked together in the ABS-CBN series “My Binondo Girl.”

Lim, for his part, explained that he didn’t mind pursuing Chiu that long because he wanted a strong foundation for their relationship as well.

Just recently, the two reunited on screen for their film “Always.”

Prior to that, they were last paired in a movie back in 2014, in the romantic comedy “Past Tense.” However, they co-starred on television as recently as 2020, for the ABS-CBN teleserye “Love Thy Woman.”