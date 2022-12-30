'Deleter' director Mikhail Red thrilled over MMFF win

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Director Mikhail Red expressed his happiness as his horror film "Deleter" won big at the 48th Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

The psychological horror film took home the most trophies, including Best Picture, Best Actress for Nadine Lustre, Best Cinematography for Ian Guevarra, and Best Director for Red.

In an interview on ANC's "Headstart" on Friday, Red admitted that he did not expect his movie to do well during the festival.

"We're still processing it. Very surprised, especially, for our rated-horror movie to do so well this Christmas season," he said. "Just getting into MMFF is already a big shock for us. You know, we did not intend to have this film for MMFF. but it's the biggest platform right now to reach a wide audience locally."

"And we're just really honored to have won all the prizes, the major prizes at the MMFF awards night. And now we are steadily growing at the box office. We are just very honored and grateful. We can't wait to continue sharing this film with Filipinos and maybe, eventually, even an international audience," he added.

Red said he is proud to have directed an MMFF entry as he was able to reach a wide audience.



"When I make a film, my philosophy, my ideology is always to make sure that the message of the film, the stories convey to as much people as possible, and to the people that matter. We don't want to just preach to the choir or to echo chambers of the film industry, we really want to be seen by the people. So this is big for us," he said.

The director also commended Lustre for being to pull off a "really tough" and "mentally taxing" role.

"Nadine, when I met her, she told me she's a really big fan of horror films. She likes movies, she has taste in movies. It was so easy working with her because she's a very technical actress, she understands what I need as a filmmaker, and the process was smooth," he shared.

"It's a very challenging role because when you think of good acting here in the Philippines or when you say best actress, sometimes the expectation is really high drama where you really project your lines and it's highly emotional. But in this film, she plays a very apathetic numb content moderator, so that's the challenge for her. She had to act with restraint and subtlety, and everything should just be seen in her body language and mannerisms and her eye movements," he added.

After "Deleter," Red said that he is changing his hat from director to showrunner of a new sports genre series, and a show that deals with financial crimes.

