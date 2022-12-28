MANILA – Nadine Lustre feels fired up and promises to make more movies following her Best Actress win at the 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) for her performance in the movie “Deleter.”

Speaking with ABS-CBN News on Tuesday night, Lustre said: “Sobrang unreal [sa pakiramdam na ako yung Best Actress]. Like what I said earlier, hindi talaga namin inexpect na makakasama sa MMFF yung ‘Deleter.’ Sobrang unreal, parang nananaginip pa rin ako.”

WATCH: Nadine Lustre after winning Best Actress and other awards including Best Picture for 'Deleter'.



Nadine said she is fired up and promises to make more movies. pic.twitter.com/dNakmBNoyn — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) December 27, 2022

Lustre said it was already enough for them that a lot of people want to see their movie, that’s why they see all the awards that were bestowed upon the film as a big bonus.

“I am really really happy kasi para sa amin, para sa Team Deleter, enough reward na yung gustuhin siya ng mga Pilipino na panoorin, na mag-enjoy silang lahat na panoorin. Isang malaking malaking bonus para sa Team Deleter [yung Manalo ng awards]. I am really really happy.”

On what’s next after winning, Lustre said she will definitely make more acting projects.

“I don’t think I am ever gonna stop. I don’t know how to explain it properly but I guess it kind of lit a fire in me,” she said.

“It’s a huge inspiration for me na. it’s not really about winning. It’s more of inspiring other people. Medyo nakaka-motivate kasi to see the result of what you are doing. Parang ang sarap sa pakiramdam na alam mo sa sarili mo na you gave your all, you know you did well. Ang sarap niya sa feeling.”

Aside from the Best Actress award given to Lustre, the 7-trophy haul of “Deleter” also include Best Picture, Best Director for Mikhail Red, Best Cinematography for Ian Guevarra, Best Sound, Best Visual Effects, and Best Editing.

The psychological thriller film follows the story of Lyra (Lustre) while a “mysterious vengeful presence” starts to hound her as she also struggles to escape her “own troubled past.”

It is Lustre’s second big-screen offering after she resumed her acting career this year with “Greed,” following a three-year hiatus during which she focused on music.

RELATED VIDEO: