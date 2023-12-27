MANILA -- Kim Chiu returned to social media days after she and Xian Lim announced their breakup.

On Tuesday, the Kapamilya star uploaded photos of her with her family on Instagram.

"Merry Christmas, everyone!" she said, using the hashtag #GiftOfFamily.

In her other posts, Chiu shared photos of her on the beach on Christmas Day.

"Opacarophile," the actress captioned her post. "Grateful for small things, big things, and everything in between!"

Last weekend, Chiu revealed that she and Lim have called it quits after a nearly 12-year relationship, saying it was a mutual decision.

Lim, for his part, shared a heartfelt message for his former girlfriend, thanking her for the time they spent with each other.

