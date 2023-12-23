MANILA -- Actor Xian Lim posted a heartfelt message to fellow actor and now former girlfriend Kim Chiu following their breakup.

On his social media accounts, Lim thanked Chiu for the time they have spent with each other.

"Dearest Kim, thank you for the long years we have spent loving each other," his message went.

"The 12 years of my life with you was the best gift I could ever ask for. We have expressed our love for each other to the fullest and knowing that I got to share those moment with you, knowing our hearts beat as one at one point in our lives is truly something I will cherish for life."



"Like all good things, it must eventually come to an end. I am grateful for all the moments we shared together. Thank you for all the unconditional love throughout the years."

"No goodbyes here, I'll see you around petunia."

Earlier, Chiu confirmed that she and longtime partner Xian Lim have broken up.

In a lengthy social media post, Chiu announced that she and Lim have called it quits after a nearly 12-year relationship.

She referred to the break up as the "end of a love story."

