'End of a love story': Kim Chiu confirms breakup with Xian Lim

Xian Lim and Kim Chiu pose for photos during the 2019 ABS-CBN Ball in Shangri-La The Fort on September 14, 2019. Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- (UPDATED) After months of speculation, Kapamilya star Kim Chiu on Saturday confirmed that she and longtime partner Xian Lim have broken up.

In an emotional Instagram post, Chiu announced that she and Lim have called it quits after a nearly 12-year relationship, calling it the "end of a love story."

"We owe our supporters the truth, but we also respect each other’s time of healing. In a relationship, love is always a significant factor, but sometimes love is not enough," said Chiu. "We shared more than a decade of love, each other’s support system, and many beautiful memories."

According to the "Linlang" star, the breakup was a mutual decision.

"It was our mutual decision to transition our relationship into what we hope to be a lifelong friendship. We thank all our followers for their love and support, but now we ask you to appreciate our honesty and give us the privacy we need as we begin new chapters of our lives. To all our supporters, maraming salamat for all the love and understanding," she said.

Chiu also included a message for her former beau in the Instagram post, which featured some of their sweet moments captured on camera over the years.

"To Xi, thank you for the almost 12 years of beautiful memories together … You will always have a place in my heart. Thank you for showing me what love is," she added.

The "It's Showtime!" host requested the public to be understanding as they try to heal and continue their lives separately.

"As we close this chapter of our lives, I ask for everyone’s kindness and respect. I hope this clears everything as we all move forward with our lives," said Chiu.

There have been questions regarding Chiu and Lim's relationship status for months, with Chiu saying in late November that they will "keep it to ourselves" when asked if they have broken up.

Earlier this month, Lim removed most of the videos on his YouTube channel, including his vlogs with Chiu. He also disabled comments on his Instagram posts.

Lim and Chiu were together since 2012, although it was only in 2018 that the actress confirmed their relationship.

