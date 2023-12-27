Janno Gibbs tells Ronaldo Valdez: 'Miss you, Papa'

MANILA -- Actor-singer Janno Gibbs turned to social media on Wednesday to express that he is longing for his dad, screen veteran Ronaldo Valdez, who passed away on December 17.

"As the sun sets, the son rises. Caught in the middle of holding on and letting go. Miss you, Papa," he said in an Instagram post.

Last Saturday, Gibbs shared a heartwarming video of him singing a duet with his father.

Valdez's on-screen career spanned nearly six decades. His last project was on ABS-CBN's "2 Good 2 Be True," where his portrayal of "Lolo Sir" endeared him to younger audiences.

His list of films include "May Minamahal," "The Mistress," and "Seven Sundays."

