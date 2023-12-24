Janno Gibbs shares video with late dad Ronaldo Valdez

MANILA -- Actor Janno Gibbs has turned to social media to share a a heartwarming video which shows him singing a duet with his father, the late screen veteran Ronaldo Valdez, who passed away on December 17.

The video showed the father and son singing the classic hit "Moon River."

"MoonRiver w/ Papa 💔," Janno captioned his post.

As of writing, the reel has been viewed for around 239,000 times.

Also on Instagram, Janno's sister Melissa expressed her love for her father.

"I love u papa," Melissa wrote on her Instagram page.

She thanked friends, family and all those who helped them at the wake and all those who took care of her.

Valdez's on-screen career spanned nearly six decades. His last project was on ABS-CBN's "2 Good 2 Be True," where his portrayal of "Lolo Sir" endeared him to younger audiences.

His list of films include "May Minamahal," "The Mistress," and "Seven Sundays."

