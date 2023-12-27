'Gomburza' star Cedrick Juan on MMFF win: 'Matuto sa kasaysayan'

Best actor Cedric Juan during the 49th Metro Manila Film Festival award night at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on December 27, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News​

MANILA — "Gomburza" star Cedrick Juan hopes that viewers will learn from history after his Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) victory during the awards night held in Quezon City on Wednesday.

Juan plays the role of José Burgos in "Gomburza," a historical film about the three Catholic priest who were executed during the Spanish occupation.

He was up against Alden Richards for ("Family Of Two"), Piolo Pascual ("Mallari"), Dingdong Dantes ("Rewind"), Derek Ramsey ("(K)ampon"), and

Christopher de Leon ("When I Met You In Tokyo") for Best Actor honors.

In his acceptance speech, Juan reminded viewers about their history, noting that they should learn from it instead of revising it.

"Inaalay ko po itong parangal na ito para sa lahat ng Pilipinong hindi nakakakuha ng tamang hustisya dahil 152 years ago ganoon po 'yung nangyayari sa atin, 'yan din po ang kwento ng tatlong padre na sana ay matuto tayo sa ating history, hindi dahil para baguhin ito kundi para matuto," he said.

Juan also credited his "Gomburza" team and theater family for believing in him.

"Maraming-maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat dahil sumugal po kayo sa akin sa katulad ko na nagmamahal sa pag-arte, maraming-maraming salamat teatro," he said.

The winners of the 49th Metro Manila Film Festival were revealed on Wednesday with "Firefly" bagging the Best Picture along with 2 other trophies.

"Firefly" bagged the Best Child Performer trophy for lead star Euwenn Mikaell and Best Screenplay, while "Gomburza" won the most awards with 7 trophies.

