LIST: Metro Manila Film Festival 2023 winners

'Firefly' family during the 49th Metro Manila Film Festival awards' night. Screenshot from MMFF Facebook page.

MANILA — The winners of the 49th Metro Manila Film Festival were revealed on Wednesday with "Firefly" bagging the Best Picture along with 2 other trophies.

"Firefly" bagged the Best Child Performer trophy for lead star Euwenn Mikaell and Best Screenplay, while "Gomburza" won the most awards with 7 trophies.

Among the trophies of "Gomburza" include 2nd Best Picture, along with Best Actor for Cedrick Juan and Best Director for Pepe Diokno, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Sound, and the Gatpuno Antonio J. Villegas Cultural Award.

Meanwhile, "Mallari" and "When I Met You In Tokyo" tied in second place with 4 wins each, including 3rd and 4th Best Picture, respectively.

Here are the winners of the 49th Metro Manila Film Festival.

Best Picture: "Firefly"

2nd Best Picture: "Gomburza"

3rd Best Picture: "Mallari"

4th Best Picture: "When I Met You In Tokyo"

Best Actor: Cedrick Juan for "Gomburza"

Best Actress: Vilma Santos for "When I Met You In Tokyo"

Best Supporting Actor: JC Santos for "Mallari"

Best Supporting Actress: Miles Ocampo for "Family Of Two"

Best Director: Pepe Diokno for "Gomburza"

Best Screenplay: Angeli Atienza for "Firefly"

Best Child Performer: Euwann Mikaell of "Firefly"

Best Cinematography: Carlo Canlas Mendoza for "Gomburza"

Best Editing: Benjamin Tolentino for "(K)ampon"

Best Production Design: Ericson Navarro for "Gomburza"

Best Original Theme Song: "Finggah Lickin" from "Becky and Badette"

Best Visual Effects: Gaspar Mangarin for "Mallari"

Best Musical Score: Von de Guzman for "Mallari"

Best Sound: Melvin Q. Rivera and Louie Boy Bauson for "Gomburza"

Gender Sensitivity Award: "Becky and Badette"

FPJ Memorial Award for Excellence: "When I Met You In Tokyo"

Gatpuno Antonio J. Villegas Cultural Award: "Gomburza"

Marichu Vera Perez Maceda Memorial Award: Mother Lily Yu Monteverde

Best Float: "When I Met You In Tokyo"

