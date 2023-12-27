'Firefly' wins MMFF Best Picture; 'Gomburza' takes home 7 trophies

The float of the movie "Firefly" during the 49th Metro Manila Film Festival Parade of Stars on December 16, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Fantasy film "Firefly" emerged as the Best Picture even as the historical movie "Gomburza" walked away with the most awards during the 49th Metro Manila Film Festival Gabi ng Parangal, Wednesday night in Quezon City.

"Firefly," starring Alessandra de Rossi and child actor Euwenn Mikaell, earned Best Picture honors aside from Best Screenplay for Angeli Atienza and Best Child Performer for Mikaell.

"Gomburza" was the 2nd Best Picture and also won the Best Actor for Cedrick Juan and Best Director for Pepe Diokno. They also bagged the award for Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Sound, and the Gatpuno Antonio J. Villegas Cultural Award.

"Mallari," starring Piolo Pascual, was the 3rd Best Picture and also took home the Best Supporting Actor award for JC Santos.

"When I Met You In Tokyo" was the 4th Best Picture while Vilma Santos earned Best Actress honors for her role in the film.

Here are the winners of the 49th Metro Manila Film Festival.

Best Picture: "Firefly"

2nd Best Picture: "Gomburza"

3rd Best Picture: "Mallari"

4th Best Picture: "When I Met You In Tokyo"

Best Actor: Cedrick Juan for "Gomburza"

Best Actress: Vilma Santos for "When I Met You In Tokyo"

Best Supporting Actor: JC Santos for "Mallari"

Best Supporting Actress: Miles Ocampo for "Family Of Two"

Best Director: Pepe Diokno for "Gomburza"

Best Screenplay: Angeli Atienza for "Firefly"

Best Child Performer: Euwann Mikaell of "Firefly"

Best Cinematography: Carlo Canlas Mendoza for "Gomburza"

Best Editing: Benjamin Tolentino for "(K)ampon"

Best Production Design: Ericson Navarro for "Gomburza"

Best Original Theme Song: "Finggah Lickin" from "Becky and Badette"

Best Visual Effects: Gaspar Mangarin for "Mallari"

Best Musical Score: Von de Guzman for "Mallari"

Best Sound: Melvin Q. Rivera and Louie Boy Bauson for "Gomburza"

Gender Sensitivity Award: "Becky and Badette"

FPJ Memorial Award for Excellence: "When I Met You In Tokyo"

Gatpuno Antonio J. Villegas Cultural Award: "Gomburza"

Marichu Vera Perez Maceda Memorial Award: Mother Lily Yu Monteverde

Best Float: "When I Met You In Tokyo"

