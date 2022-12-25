Photo from Kris Aquino's Instagram account

MANILA — As she gave the public an update on her medical condition, Kris Aquino on Christmas Eve acknowledged all those who "care enough to remember" her and her sons and wished for her recovery.

"You all have your personal problems & heartaches BUT because of you, HINDI ito ang naging theme song namin nila Kuya & Bimb," she said Saturday on Instagram, referring to "Sana Ngayong Pasko" originally by Ariel Rivera.

"We may be an ocean apart, BUT it matters so much to know that many of you who don’t even know me or my sons personally, care enough to remember us & want me to win this seemingly endless battle with my autoimmune conditions," she added.

Aquino said two of her four diagnosed autoimmune ailments are life threatening, and a fifth is highly likely "because of my distinct physical manifestations."

She opts to share this to the public because, according to her, "gusto kong mag THANK YOU sa inyong lahat who still keep me, my sons, and my sisters & their families back home in your prayers."

"May God bless your kind & compassionate hearts … my Christmas wish is makabawi ako sa ginagawa nyong mabuti para sa ‘kin ngayon-my 1st cycle of immunotherapy treatment (same medicine as chemo BUT at a much lower dose given over a longer period of time) will take about 10 months … for now idadaan ko na lang po ang pasasalamat ko sa mga pinagkakatiwalaan kong mga kaibigan sa religious & medical communities," she said.

Aquino said they have been in the US for more than six months already and that she is going through the legal process to extend their stay for her treatment.

"A lot of times I’ve had to verify over the phone my identity & 80% of the time BPOs from back home handle the calls. It’s heartwarming to hear the agents who know the calls are being recorded be “Dedma” & say- “ma’am, my family always prays for you because we want you to regain your health…” others have said, “Ms. Aquino, I hope your treatment is working & that you’ll be healed,” she shared.

The actress-host earlier expressed gratitude to those who have been praying for her and her sons, specifically mentioning religious groups who have included her in their intentions.

Explaining her health status, Aquino said she has started “step one” of what’s expected to be an 18-month process of diagnosis and treatment at “a hospital’s center for those with rare and undiagnosed illnesses.”

Aquino then detailed the meticulous process of being admitted to the specialized center, including submitting all medical records relevant to her autoimmune diseases, dating back to 2018, when she had her first diagnosis in Singapore.

Once that process is completed, Aquino said she will “be admitted early 2023 to undergo every imaginable test they’ll deem necessary.”

Despite difficulties related to her health, Aquino waxed optimistic about being able to spend time with her sons as they used to before her autoimmune symptoms worsened.

