MANILA — “Tuloy ang laban, bawal sumuko.”

These were Kris Aquino’s words on Thursday as she shared an update about her health, and her current situation in the US with her two sons, Josh and Bimby.

Aquino broke her social media hiatus with an Instagram post, showing her children outdoors, with a lake in the background.

The actress-host first expressed gratitude to those who have been praying for her and her sons, specifically mentioning religious groups who have included her in their intentions.

Explaining her health status, Aquino said she has started “step one” of what’s expected to be an 18-month process of diagnosis and treatment at “a hospital’s center for those with rare and undiagnosed illnesses.”

She did specify the hospital where she is signed up for admission. “My last set of test results were conflicting; that’s why I chose to have my full diagnosis and treatment with a team of multidisciplinary doctors,” Aquino wrote.

Aquino then detailed the meticulous process of being admitted to the specialized center, including submitting all medical records relevant to her autoimmune diseases, dating back to 2018, when she had her first diagnosis in Singapore.

Once that process is completed, Aquino said she will “be admitted early 2023 to undergo every imaginable test they’ll deem necessary.”

Hers is a complicated case, Aquino admitted, citing her allergic reactions to medications that could help improve her symptoms.

“After my results, the team shall decide what treatment will be best because the coordinator admitted I’m a ‘challenge’ since I’m allergic to so many types of medicine including all steroids. Pang case study daw ako — one person with multiple autoimmune conditions and over 100 known allergic or adverse reactions to medication,” she explained.

As Aquino’s medical procedures will take at least a year and a half, she and her sons have already sought to extend their stay in the US. “Bawal umalis ng [US] until the extension is granted. We miss our family and so many of you,” she said.

Pertaining to the photo of Josh and Bimby she posted to accompany her health update, Aquino said, “They are my reasons kung bakit tuloy ang laban, bawal sumuko.”

“[Sila ang dahilan kung bakit] tinitiis ‘yung matinding sakit (sagad sa buto) while allergic to all pain relievers; the constant fatigue, awful sense of balance, non-stop dry cough and shortness of breath; ‘yung sobrang pag-iingat,” she said, noting that she has not once set foot inside a restaurant or store since June due to being immunocompromised.

Despite difficulties related to her health, Aquino waxed optimistic about being able to spend time with her sons like they used to, before her autoimmune symptoms worsened.

“I pray for the blessing to be healthy enough to still be their Mama — the one who would cook, travels for fun, goes to Church, and watches movies with them. All in God’s perfect time… Happy Thanksgiving.”

