Kris Aquino gives new update about health condition

MANILA – Kris Aquino returned to social media on Wednesday to update her followers about the current status of her health.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Aquino first thanked everyone who have been praying for her continued healing and speedy recovery.

“Maraming salamat po because i know from my Ate & friends back home that many still continue to pray that i get better,” she said.

Aquino admitted there were numerous times that she wanted to give up but her sons and those praying for her keep her going.

“There have been times i wanted to give up-because of fatigue & being forever bedridden; the bruises all over my body that suddenly appear; my inability(since February) to tolerate solid food; headaches; bone deep pain in my spine, knees, joints in my fingers; and my constant flares esp. in my face that just keep getting worse

“BUT i remind myself Kuya & Bimb still need me & mahiya naman ako sa lahat ng mga patuloy na nagdarasal para gumanda ang kalusugan ko if i just give up,” she said.

Moving forward, Aquino said she remains grateful and blessed to have the means to move to another state and have more tests done and go to other specialists.

“[I will] finally start my immunosuppressant therapy. I was warned that the safest form of chemotherapy (i don’t have cancer) that can be used for my autoimmune conditions will make me lose my hair. Hair will eventually grow back but permanently damaged organs won’t -- so dedma muna sa vanity,” she explained.

Aquino then expressed gratitude to everyone in Houston who took care of her.

She likewise took the opportunity to clarify that she already had three autoimmune conditions before leaving the Philippines, and she developed the fourth one while in the United States.

Unfortunately, Aquino said her physical manifestations are pointing to a possible fifth one. “Opo, pinakyaw ko na,” she said.

