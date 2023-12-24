K-pop singer Jennie of Blackpink. Photo: @jennierubyjane/Instagram

K-pop superstar Jennie of Blackpink said Sunday that she established her own company that would handle her solo activities.

The 27-year-old singer made the announcement through an Instagram post, where she also reflected on her experiences in 2023.

"This year was filled with many accomplishments and I'm so thankful for all the love I've received," Jennie wrote in the post, which was accompanied with black-and-white photos of herself.

"I'm also excited about what's to come as I start my solo journey in 2024 with a company that I have established called OA (Odd Atelier)," she added.

Jennie asked her followers to "show lots of love for my new start with OA and of course, Blackpink."

The development comes weeks after Jennie's longtime label YG Entertainment announced that the four members of Blackpink renewed a contract with the agency for group activities.

Hours before announcing her company, Jennie also gifted fans with a video of herself covering Korean singer Zion.T's "Snow" and Australian singer Sia's "Snowman."

The artist born Jennie Kim debuted as a member of Blackpink in 2016. She later launched a solo music career in 2018 with the single "Solo."

Jennie has also ventured into acting, starring in the HBO series "The Idol" under the screen name Jennie Ruby Jane.

