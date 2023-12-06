Blackpink renews contract with YG Entertainment for group activities

K-pop group Blackpink. Photo: Blackpink/X

(UPDATE) The members of Blackpink have renewed their contracts with original agency YG Entertainment for group activities, South Korean media reported Wednesday, ending speculations regarding the future of the K-pop sensation.

YG Entertainment said it signed exclusive contracts for group activities with members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, news agency Yonhap reported.

"After careful discussion, we have renewed the contracts with Blackpink members for their group activities based on deep trust," YG said in the Yonhap article.

The move means that YG would continue to handle the group's music and promotional activities.

But the company said it was still in negotiations with the members on their solo activities.



The development brings to an end months of speculation surrounding Blackpink's fate after the four members' exclusive contracts with YG Entertainment expired in August.

After debuting in 2016 with the singles "Whistle" and "Boombayah," Blackpink has emerged as one of K-pop's most commercially successful female acts.

In 2022, the group's "Born Pink" album topped the Billboard 200, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States, making them the first all-female act since 2008 to come first on the chart.

The foursome also became the first K-pop act to headline the popular Coachella music festival in the US.

Apart from Blackpink, YG also houses other popular K-pop acts, including AKMU, Winner, Treasure and Babymonster.

