Enhypen attends a press conference ahead of their fan meeting at the Araneta Coliseum, December 3, 2022. ABS-CBN News

Enhypen has added a third show to the Manila stop of its ongoing world tour, a testament of the rising K-pop boy group's popularity in the country.

Local promoter PULP Live World said Friday the additional concert was scheduled on February 3, a day earlier than the two shows that were initially announced.

All three shows will take place at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, with a seating capacity of around 15,000, PULP said.

In a statement, PULP said the third concert would give more Filipino ENGENE, as Enhypen's fans are called, the chance to see the seven-member group after tickets for the first two shows on Feb. 4 and 5 sold out.

"Thanks to enthusiastic responses from Manila fans on ENHYPEN's first world tour, the concert will be held for a total of three days with an additional day," PULP said.

"The additional show on February 3rd, Friday will be a great gift for ENGENEs in Manila, who couldn't get the tickets," the company added.

Enhypen, which has over 6 million Twitter followers, visited Manila earlier this month for a fan meet organized by a cosmetics brand that the band endorses.

The upcoming concerts are part of Enhypen's "Manifesto" world tour, which made stops in the United States and Japan in recent months.

Composed of Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Niki, Enhypen was formed through the survival reality show "I-LAND," and debuted in November 2020 with the extended play (EP) "Border: Day One."

The septet has become a commercial success, with its recent releases reportedly selling millions of copies.

