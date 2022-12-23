Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Shaina Magdayao feels “renewed” these days, having recently returned to a passion she once had to set aside due to a health condition.

Magdayao, 33, staged her “ASAP” comeback early this month, eight years since her last performance on the iconic variety program as a regular performer.

For the actress, finally dancing again is also symbolic of a “renewal” of her health, as she revealed to ABS-CBN News that symptoms of hypothyroidism were a major factor in her decision to leave “ASAP” in 2014.

“I had to give up on that dream — no, it wasn’t even a dream, I was living the dream, that was my reality. Every Sunday, I would go on stage. It became a part of my life. It became a huge part of who I am as a person that I had to give up on,” she said.

Magdayao was diagnosed with hypothyroidism, or underactive thyroid, prior to 2014. At the time, she admittedly wasn’t too concerned about addressing the condition through a lifestyle change, until its symptoms became noticeable.

Common symptoms of hypothyroidism include fatigue, weight gain, joint and muscle pain, and slowed heart rate, among others.

“I had to stop it because I got diagnosed with hypothyroidism. I was gaining weight uncontrollably. I did not handle it well. At a very young age, unusual ‘yun. I’ve been puyat since I was 6 years old. I was not taking care of my body. I was not working out. I was not living a fit lifestyle. May gimik pa ‘yun on the side! May taping ka pa! Ta’s may movie pa! Youth, ‘di ba? Hanggang sa siningil ako ng katawan ko,” she said.

The changes in her body due to the condition affected her confidence as a dancer, Magdayao recalled. She eventually opted to focus on acting, which demanded less of her physically.

“Also, [mayroong] mental damage na nagawa sa akin. Kasi parang feeling ko, okay, pataba na ako nang pataba, hindi ko na ma-control. I was having breakouts also, na never kong naging problema. Those hormonal changes, sobra siyang naging evident sa buhay ko when I quit ‘ASAP.’ Sabi ko, sige, mag-a-artista na lang ako,” she said.

Within those eight years, Magdayao did essay major and lead roles in various ABS-CBN films and TV series. In that span of time, she also became laser-focused on becoming healthier, making major adjustments in her diet and lifestyle.

“I did not think na time will come na masasabi ko, ‘It can be tamed.’ It’s all about hormonal imbalance,” she said. “I’m at my pinaka-fit body, my state now. It did not happen overnight. Grabe ‘yung sacrifices na I had to do. I had to work out every other day.”

Particularly helpful for Magdayao, she said, was being pescetarian — a vegetarian diet that incorporates seafood.

Having regained her confidence on the dance floor, thanks to a healthier physique, Magdayao said, “This is my way of telling people, especially sa mga na-diagnose ng hypothyroidism, it’s not impossible to tame your hormones.”

“You just have to be disciplined. Here I am right now, and I don’t even remember being this grateful for a healthy and fit body. Kasi nga, never ko inisip na makakasayaw ako ulit. I never thought I would get rid of that weight,” she added.

That she is finally an “ASAP” mainstay again — Magdayao will perform at least once a month starting January — is a gift she hopes “to not take for granted.”

“Iyong 25 years of my life in the industry, isang malaking aspeto nu’n ay dancing, my being a dancer. Hindi ko siya nakita or felt like a loss noong nag-quit ako sa ‘ASAP,’ because I had other things to do. Okay, nawala ‘yung pagsasayaw, but I had acting projects.

“Pero, ito, it gives me a renewed perspective even with my being a dancer. Para siyang renewal. In line siya with my life, with my career. Everything that is happening right now, it’s actually already a gift. It’s already a bonus. It’s not even part of the plan,” she said.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC