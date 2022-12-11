'It's like a dream': Shaina marks return to 'ASAP' with 'Girl Like Me'

MANILA — Shaina Magdayao staged her grand comeback in the dancefloor of “ASAP Natin ‘To” on Sunday.

To mark her return, she showed off why she’s dubbed as one of the show’s dance royalties by grooving to “Girl Like Me” of the Black Eyed Peas and Shakira.

Talking to Kim Chiu after her performance, Magdayao said being back on “ASAP” feels like a dream she doesn’t want to end.

“Maski ako, hindi makapaniwala. Para itong isang magandang panaginip. Isang napakagandang panaginip to be back on the dancefloor. Nagpapasalamat ako dahil I started when I was 13 years old,” she said.

“I want to thank my ASAP family dahil I am also celebrating my 25 years as a Kapamilya. Napakalaking parte ng aking pagiging dancer yung 25 years na yun,” she added.

Magdayao, 33, was a regular performer in the past iterations of “ASAP” before she became occupied with starring and lead roles in various ABS-CBN series.

As a mainstay of the iconic program, Magdayao had dance segments such as “Supah Dance” and “MASH” with Maja Salvador.