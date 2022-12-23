MANILA -- Screen veterans Tessie Tomas, Joel Torre, John Arcilla and Janice de Belen will star in the upcoming series "Dirty Linen" which airs in 2023.

In a video released by show producer Dreamscape Entertainment on Thursday, the award-winning stars talked about their characters in ABS-CBN's revenge series.

Tomas will play Doña Cielo, the fierce matriarch of the powerful Fiero family.



"Doña Cielo Fiero in one breath she is very protective of her family. Ipagtatanggol niya ang bawat miyembro ng pamilya. In another breath she's the scheming matriarch," Tomas said.

Arcilla, meanwhile, will portray Carlos Fiero. "Ang gusto lang mangyari ni Carlos Fiero ay ma-prove sa mom niya na siya ang dapat at karapat-dapat na maging tagapagmana nang lahat ng kayamanan nila," he said.

De Belen plays Leona, 'Parang leon, very tough, very determined, hindi nagpapatalo."

Torre said his character Rolando Sinag is "a really, really nice guy na tahimik na out for a vengeance, out for revenge for something that happened, a tragic incident that happened to his life."

Also joining the cast are Angel Aquino as Feliz Fiero and Epy Quizon as Ador Favila.

"Feliz Fiero belongs to the most powerful family. I may look like I am so well put together; deep inside I am really sort of rotten," Aquino said.

"I am the unwanted son-in-law but I do everything that they want me to do so that I can be accepted by the family," Quizon said.

The upcoming series starring Janine Gutierrez, Zanjoe Marudo, Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin will air this coming January on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z and TV5. It will also be available on iWantTFC and TFC.

“Dirty Linen” — which has the tagline, “Stained by lies, washed by truth, handle with care” — will be directed by Onat Diaz and Andoy Ranay.

Joining the lead stars in the new TV drama are screen veterans Susan Africa, Nanding Josef, and Soliman Cruz.

Cast members also include JC Santos, Christian Bables, Aubrey Miles, CJ Navato, Xyriel Manabat, Raven Rigor, Ana Abad Santos, Rubi-Rubi, and Jennica Garcia, who marks her first Kapamilya project.

Related video: