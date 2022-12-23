Ogie Alcasid shares most memorable Christmas gift

MANILA -- Days before Christmas, singer Ogie Alcasid recalled the most memorable holiday gift he has received.

In an episode of "It's Showtime," Alcasid shared to his fellow hosts the memorable moment when Regine Velasquez gifted him with a Christmas tree.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Naaalala ko noong mga panahong mag-isa lang ako, kasi nahiwalay ako hindi ba? Si Regine dinalhan niya ako ng Christmas tree sa bahay ko. Kasi wala akong Christmas tree. Iyak ako nang iyak," Alcasid recalled.

"Yun ang pinaka-memorable gift sa akin ng partner ko na ngayon ay asawa ko na," Alcasid added.

On Thursday, Alcasid and Velasquez marked their 12th wedding anniversary.

Velasquez and Alcasid got married on December 22, 2010 at Terrazas de Punta Fuego in Nasugbu, Batangas. They have a son, Nate.

Aside from his son, Alcasid has two other daughters, Leila and Sara, from his previous marriage.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC