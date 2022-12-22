MANILA -- Celebrity couple Regine Velasquez and Ogie Alcasid marked their 12th wedding anniversary on Thursday.

Posting snaps of them together on a social media post, Alcasid shared his message to his wife for their special day.

"Happy 12th anniversary to the love of my life. Singing with you on our special day made me feel so in love with you all over again. What a blessing. Mahal na mahal kita," Alcasid wrote on his Instagram post.

Velasquez and Alcasid got married on December 22, 2010 at Terrazas de Punta Fuego in Nasugbu, Batangas.

Just last month, the couple celebrated the 11th birthday of their son, Nate.

