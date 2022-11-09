Regine Velasquez and Ogie Alcasid made sure they would be able to celebrate the 11th birthday of their son Nate while they were in the United States.

This, after they brought their son with them when they flew to Las Vegas as part of “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

As seen in the couple’s social media updates, they organized an elaborate dinner for Nate along with some of their friends and family in Beverly Hills, California.

They also visited Disneyland California where Nate seemed to have so much fun.

During the Tuesday episode of “Magandang Buhay,” Velasquez shared how she feels about Nate turning 11.

"Ako siguro more of parang I feel grateful kay Lord for giving me such a wonderful son. He's such a good boy, he's very smart and he loves everyone. Hindi siya namimili ng taong kakausapin niya kahit anong age, kahit anong estado ng buhay mo, basta makikipag-usap siya. At siyempre mahal na mahal niya ang aming dalawang lola. ...So I'm very proud of you sweetheart," she said.

As for Alcasid, who shared his message for his son through a pre-recorded video, he said: "You have become really, really strong in mind and in heart and we are very proud of you. Your mom and I are very proud of you. You know, before you were born, mom and I prayed, 'God give us a son.' He gave us you. That's why we called you Nathaniel -- a special gift from God. And you are gift, Nate.”

“I hope you continue to be the good person that you are, the humble person that you are, the loving person that you are. I know that you will go places. I know that you will do everything so that you will please God and for that I'm very proud of you. I love you very much and I take pride in saying that you are my son," Alcasid added.

Nate is the only child of Alcasid and Velasquez. Aside from his son, Alcasid has two other daughters, Leila and Sara, from his previous marriage.

