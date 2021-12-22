Photos from Stephanie Prince's Instagram account.

Filipino drag queen Stephanie Prince continued to impress fans and flaunted her Pinoy roots as she graced the runaway of "Canada's Drag Race" one last time.

In the reunion episode of the Canadian adaptation of the hit series "RuPaul's Drag Race," where queens are invited back to look back on their journey before the crowning moment, Stephanie Prince's look was inspired by Miss Universe Top 20 finalist Gazini Ganados' Philippine eagle-inspired outfit that won Best in National Costume in 2019.

"AGILA. The KING of the birds. The rarest and the strongest. Look inspired by @gazinii and @carysantiago7. Hope they appreciate it," the drag queen wrote in an Instagram post.

She gagged everyone with her golden-winged runaway look inspired by various Filipino references including the Ibong Adarna, Pinoy heroine Darna, and the mythical creature dyosa.

Despite her short stint on the series, the drag queen thanked all of her fans for the unexpected support that she got on the show.

"I really am so HONOURED to be a part of #CanadasDragRace Season 2! I’m so glad that I got to share my culture and heritage on one of the biggest platforms on national television!" Stephanie Prince wrote.

"THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR MAKING THIS HAPPEN! Win or lose, this is just the beginning! I’m gunna keep spreading my wings and FLY!"

The drag queen from Calgary, Alberta ended her journey at 10th place after losing the lip-sync battle to Synthia Kiss as both failed to impress the judges in an acting challenge.

Stephanie Prince gave a remarkable showing on the runaway with her Jollibee-inspired entrance look. She was also praised during the design challenge with her high fashion dress made of posters.

Kyne from Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario was the first Filipino drag queen to compete in “Canada’s Drag Race” placing 11th overall in its debut season.

American production company World of Wonder recently announced their call for applicants for the debut season of “Drag Race Philippines.”

The Emmy Award-winning show has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens like Ongina (Season 1 and All Stars 5), Manila Luzon (Season 3 and All Stars 1 and 4), Phi Phi O’Hara (Season 4 and All Stars 2), Jiggly Caliente (Season 4 and All Stars 6), Vivienne Pinay (Season 5), and Rock M. Sakura (Season 12) in the US franchise.

Other franchises have also featured Filipino drag queens like Jaja and Mocha Diva for seasons 1 and 2, respectively of "Drag Race Thailand.”

