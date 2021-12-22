Housemates transform to reindeers in ‘PBB’ weekly task

Photo from Kapamilya Online Live

The remaining celebrity housemates transformed into reindeers just in time for Christmas to complete their weekly task on “Pinoy Big Brother.”

Leading the task were Brenda Mage, Anji Salvacion, and Samantha Bernardo, whose hometowns were greatly hit by the recent typhoon “Odette.”

As reindeers, the housemates have to circle around a Christmas village in the activity area while pulling a cart with 14 layers of green cups. They need to complete 100 laps to successfully finish the tasks.

The seven housemates are also living in the house with less electricity and food.

Meanwhile, Bernardo received an update from her mother, Nora, about Palawan which was also ravaged by the typhoon.

“So far, wala pa kami masyadong balita sa Palawan. Wala pang ilaw, tubig at cell site. Kung may balita man kami, sasabihan naman kita,” Nora said.

Bernardo was relieved to hear that nothing bad happened to her family but was also saddened by the effects of the weather disturbance.

“Grabe pala 'yung nangyari Kuya, even cell sites wala na. Nakakalungkot lang kasi magpa-Pasko na tapos ganito pa ang nangyari. I hope I can do more lang,” the beauty queen said.

Alexa Ilacad, Bernardo, Madam Inutz, KD Estrada, and Salvacion are nominated this week, with two of them set to leave the house in the weekend.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.