Vote to save or vote to evict? Mika, Justin, Aizyl are first ‘PBB: Connect’ nominees

Mika Pajares, Justin Dizon, and Aizyl Tandugon are the first batch of nominees in "Pinoy Big Brother: Connect".

MANILA — Justin Dizon, Aizyl Tandugon, and Mika Pajares are in danger of being evicted from the “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) house after they were announced Monday as the first batch of nominees in the reality show’s ongoing “Connect” season.

As in previous editions, housemates get to assign 1 point and 2 points to fellow housemates they want to nominate for eviction. The tally determines the list of nominees per week.

This week, which marks the first-ever nomination process this season, Aizyl got the most points with 17, followed by Mika with 7, and Justin with 4.

You have the Power to Vote Justin



Vote to Save Justin:

Via SMS text BBS Justin and send to 2366

Vote to Evict Justin:

Via SMS text BBE Justin and send to 2366

1 Vote to Save or Evict per sim only#PBBConnect1stNomiNight pic.twitter.com/W2AG5JNQY2 — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) December 21, 2020

After the announcement of nominees, Justin, Aizyl, and Mika were each given a chance to appeal to viewers to save them from eviction.

For most of the past 14 editions of “PBB,” viewers can vote which housemate they want to stay on inside the house. This year, however, sees the return of the power to vote to evict, aside from the usual vote to save.

Votes can be cast through SMS or through the live streaming app Kumu, where episodes and highlights of “PBB” are also shown.

Watch more in iWantTFC

“PBB” airs new episodes nightly, and can be accessed via free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live, Kumu), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).