Vote to save or vote to evict? Mika, Justin, Aizyl are first ‘PBB: Connect’ nominees

MANILA — Justin Dizon, Aizyl Tandugon, and Mika Pajares are in danger of being evicted from the “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) house after they were announced Monday as the first batch of nominees in the reality show’s ongoing “Connect” season.
As in previous editions, housemates get to assign 1 point and 2 points to fellow housemates they want to nominate for eviction. The tally determines the list of nominees per week.
This week, which marks the first-ever nomination process this season, Aizyl got the most points with 17, followed by Mika with 7, and Justin with 4.
After the announcement of nominees, Justin, Aizyl, and Mika were each given a chance to appeal to viewers to save them from eviction.
For most of the past 14 editions of “PBB,” viewers can vote which housemate they want to stay on inside the house. This year, however, sees the return of the power to vote to evict, aside from the usual vote to save.
Votes can be cast through SMS or through the live streaming app Kumu, where episodes and highlights of “PBB” are also shown.
“PBB” airs new episodes nightly, and can be accessed via free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live, Kumu), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).