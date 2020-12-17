‘Marumi ka nga pala’: ‘PBB’ housemate’s remark to fellow contestant sparks firestorm online

Justin Dizon uses the bath towel of his fellow housemate, Jie-Ann Armero, to wipe his hands, before making a remark about her hygiene, as seen in the live stream of ‘Pinoy Big Brother: Connect.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — “Sabagay, marumi ka nga pala.”

These were the words of “Pinoy Big Brother’s” Justin Dizon, to fellow housemate Jie-Ann Armero which drew criticisms Thursday, as a clip of the exchange went viral on social media.

In the clip, cut from the live stream of the ongoing “Connect” season, Justin, 22, told Jie-Ann, 16, that he and their fellow housemates have been talking about her hygiene.

“Pinag-uusapan ka namin, kasi hindi ka naliligo,” Justin said, as Jie-Ann emerged from the bathroom.

Justin then told Jie-Ann to “stay there,” as he used the latter’s towel, which was wrapped around her head, to wipe his hands.

“Pinaglawayan ko,” Justin said, when Jie-Ann shrugged off her housemate’s action by pointing out Justin’s hands were just wet with water.

“Wala akong pakialam. Sanay na ako sa ganiyan,” Jie-Ann responded.

“Really?” Justin said as he walked away. “Sabagay, marumi ka nga pala.”

The clip, uploaded to Twitter by user @AngelDave_, was simply captioned, “Ang baho ng ugali,” pertaining to Justin.

As of writing, the video continued to circulate online, and already had some 60,000 likes, and nearly 30,000 retweets and quote tweets.

Justin’s name also ranked among the top 10 trends in the Philippines, with most tweets criticizing the housemate’s remark. Others even started a hashtag campaign to force-evict Justin.

Another clip, this time from an aired episode of “PBB,” similarly went viral, still in connection with Jie-Ann’s hygiene.

In that video, which was tweeted as a reply to the clip showing her exchange with Justin, Jie-Ann shared with Big Brother inside the confession room why she is used to not taking a bath daily.

She explained that where she lives in Sarangani, her family has difficult access to clean water.

“Wala po kaming tubig minsan doon,” she said. “Binibili pa po.”

One container, Jie-Ann said, costs P12 each. Her family usually only affords three containers, and they use those for essentials.

“Pagsasaing, paghuhugas, at pag-inom,” she said. “Kaya minsan, hindi po ako nakakaligo, kasi maliit lang po ‘yung mga container namin. Tinitipid pa po namin ‘yung tubig.”

As in the global format of the reality show, “PBB” puts together strangers from different backgrounds inside one house for a specific number of days, sparking both conflicts and connections that unfold on television.

In another portion of the episode, Big Brother enlisted Justin’s help to teach Jie-Ann how to use certain toiletries, like a bath scrubber and exfoliating gloves, after the latter admitted having never tried them.

“Connect,” the 15th edition of the local franchise since 2005, so far has 14 housemates, including Justin and Jie-Ann.

“PBB: Connect” airs nightly and is accessible via free TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live, Kumu), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).

