Richard Gutierrez, Sarah Lahbati planning third baby?

MANILA – It seems that celebrity couple Sarah Lahbati and Richard Gutierrez are looking to have a new bundle of joy in their family.

In an Instagram post, Lahbati teased netizens that she and her husband are thinking of having a third child.

“Mom and dad contemplating baby #3,” she said in the caption.

This was warmly welcomed by many fans and their friends, commenting “yes” in the post.

“Reallyyyyyy??? Omggggg,” Ruffa Gutierrez commented in her sister-in-law's post.

“Hello?? YESSS,” another netizen replied.

Gutierrez and Lahbati have two sons: Zion and Kai.

Last November, the couple went to Europe to spend some “alone time” together.

“Finally some alone time with you in a beautiful city we’ve never been to before,” he captioned his post.

Gutierrez said that as busy parents, he and Lahbati promised themselves to always make alone time for each other.

Currently, the actor leads the cast of new ABS-CBN series “The Iron Heart.”

RELATED VIDEO