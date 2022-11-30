Richard Gutierrez, Sarah Lahbati spend 'alone time' in London

Celebrity couple Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati were finally able to spend some “alone time” together.

As seen in Gutierrez’s Instagram post on Wednesday, the two are currently in London without their two sons Zion and Kai.

“Finally some alone time with you in a beautiful city we’ve never been to before,” he captioned his post.

Gutierrez said that as busy parents, he and Lahbati promised themselves to always make alone time for each other.

This may be in the form of taking trips, exploring new places or just going on date nights. This way, they could continuously rediscover each other.

“We figured out that getting lost together is as important as growing together. Keep the flame burning,” he said.

Gutierrez is the lead star of the ABS-CBN series “The Iron Heart.” Aside from Gutierrez, the series also features Jake Cuenca and Sue Ramirez among others.

Prior to this, Gutierrez was last seen in “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

