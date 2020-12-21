Netflix review: 'Sweet Home' shows how desires can make monsters out of men

Photo courtesy of Netflix

This article contains spoilers of "Sweet Home."

MANILA - Netflix's new Korean thriller series "Sweet Home" may be about monsters, but it also shows that there may be a monster in every man.

Set in the old apartment building Green Home, "Sweet Home" tells the story of 18-year-old Cha Hyun-soo, played by "Love Alarm" actor Song Kang.

Following a series of painful events in his life, Hyun-soo moved into the apartment and started living alone. However, on the day he decided to take his own life, monsters started appearing all around them, forcing the remaining residents of Green Home to survive, or to turn into monsters themselves.

Photo courtesy of Netflix

Having turned into a monster himself, the remaining residents, led by Lee Eun-Hyeok (Lee Do-hyun), started sending him to "dangerous missions," which basically involves having to go back to the upper floors to retrieve personal items and fight off monsters in the process.

Despite acting more human than monster, Hyun-su had to be locked up, as the other residents fear that he would wreak havoc anytime.

While everyone tries to survive, they also have to deal with different problems such as lack of food and water, as well as medicines for those who have medical conditions.

Photo courtesy of Netflix

They also worry about turning into monsters themselves, as they have to fight off their desires from taking over them and turning them into monsters.

In the process of fighting monsters and observing Hyun-soo change from man to monster and back to being human, the residents of Green Home start to understand the "monsterization" process a little better.

Their understanding of monsters, however, is put to the test when they meet a "special infectee," who, like Hyun-soo, can use his being a monster to his advantage.

In the end, Hyun-soo was able to show the residents of Green Home that despite being a monster, he is more human that others, and that some humans can actually be worse than monsters.

Photo courtesy of Netflix

The struggle between humans and monsters in "Sweet Home" reminds the viewers of movies and series featuring mutants and similar creatures, where the main characters can either be considered as heroes or villains, and are judges because of their appearance or their superhuman qualities.

It also emphasizes the fact that anyone can turn into a monster, fueled by their human desires. It will them be up to them to fight off the process of being a monster, and choose to stay human.

"Sweet Home" features a mix of young rising stars like Song and Lee, as well as Kim Nam-hee, Go Min-si, Park Gyu-young and Go Yoon-jung as diverse residents of Green Home. They are joined by seasoned actors Lee Jin-wook, Lee Si-young, Kim Kap-soo and Kim Sang-ho, who all added their experience and strong performance to make the series better.

The series is directed by Lee Eung-bok, the man behind the hit series "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God" and "Mr. Sunshine."

All episodes of "Sweet Home" are now available on Netflix.

Watch the trailer below.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Related video: