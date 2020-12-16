Monsters abound in Netflix’s upcoming Korean thriller ‘Sweet Home’

Photo courtesy of Netflix

MANILA - Move over, zombies. New creatures will make viewers' hearts race in Netflix's upcoming Korean horror series "Sweet Home."

The new series, based on a popular webtoon of the same title, centers on 18-year-old Hyun-soo and the residents of an old apartment complex called Green Home, where he moved following the death of everyone in his family.

Just as he was planning to take his own life, monsters started appearing all around South Korea. The residents of Green Home soon realize they are trapped inside the building, where they have to fight off monsters and make sure they won't turn into monsters themselves.

Here's what to look forward to in this new series.

HIT-MAKER DIRECTOR

"Sweet Home" is directed by Lee Eung-bok, the man behind the hit series "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God" and "Mr. Sunshine".

According to Lee, he decided to take on the project because he wanted to try a new genre. He also said he was intrigued by every episode of the webtoon.

"I've seen other content that have a lot of monsters and creatures but I don't think I've seen one where they become monsters based on their desires. So I thought that was very intriguing," Lee said in a virtual press conference Tuesday.

The ironic storyline about the world suddenly going crazy on the day Hyun-soo decided to kill himself, with the same boy ending up saving others, made Lee decide to work on the project.

COLORFUL CAST

Lee Do-hyun plays the role of Lee Eun-hyuk. Photo courtesy of Netflix.

"Sweet Home" features a mix of young rising stars like Song kang, Lee Do-hyun, Kim Nam-hee, Go Min-si, Park Gyu-young and Go Yoon-jung as diverse residents of Green Home, joined by seasoned actors Lee Jin-wook, Lee Si-young, Kim Kap-soo and Kim Sang-ho, who all add their experience and strong performance to make the series better.

Song Kang plays the role of Cha Hyun-soo. Photo courtesy of Netflix.

Song Kang, who starred in the Netflix original series "Love Alarm", is trying out a new genre with "Sweet Home."

Here, Song shows off his intense emotions as Hyun-soo, a reclusive teenager who becomes both a threat and the only hope of residents of Green Home.

Lee Si-young plays the role of Seo I-kyung. Photo courtesy of Netflix.

Joining Song are Park Si-young and Lee Jin-wook, playing the role of Seo I-kyung and Pyun Sang-wook, respectively.

Park plays the role of a firefighter and a former special forces soldier, while Lee plays the role of a mysterious man with a rugged appearance.

Both will use their individual skills to fight off the monsters and help the residents of Green Home survive.

IMPRESSIVE VISUALS

Director Lee worked with several visual and special effects teams to create perfect monsters for "Sweet Home".

In charge of the visuals of the creatures is Legacy Effects, which also worked in Hollywood films like the "Avengers" series, the "X-men" series and "Avatar."

Spectral Motion, a global SFX company known for its work on "Stranger Things", was in charge of the visual of several monsters like the "muscle monster" and the "spider monster".

Director Lee also worked with Westworld, a top VFX team in Korea, to create elaborate computer graphics and spectacular visuals for the series.

All episodes of "Sweet Home" will be available on Netflix starting December 18.

Watch the trailer below.