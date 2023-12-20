MANILA -- Popular content creator Zeinab Harake, who recently entered showbiz, is interested to take on projects with ABS-CBN in the future.

“Open ako, walang namang rason para humindi ako. Bibigyan natin ng pansin and prayer,” she said in an interview with ABS-CBN during the Christmas party of an aesthetic brand she endorses.

Harake made her big screen debut with Metro Manila Film Fest horror entry “Kampon,” where she starred alongside Derek Ramsay and Beauty Gonzalez.

To prepare for the role, the vlogger took acting workshops.

“Ayoko bara-bara. Ayoko mag-experiment dun, talagang sineryoso ko,” she explained. “Ang dami ko nakuha learnings sa taping. Grabe production. Siyempre hindi pantay-pantay bayad sa kanilang lahat. Kaya bawal ka mapagod, kasi sila mas pagod. Mas magkakaroon ka sa sarili mo na kailangan talaga ayusin mo part mo.”

While the content creator shared she is open to working on either TV or film projects, Harake admitted she still has a lot to learn.

“Pwede ako mag film, pwede mag TV depende sa magiging role at kung kaya ng aking look. Pag TV kadalasan, beteranong artists, grabe ang respeto ko sa kanila. Ayoko magkamali at may maapektuhan. Unti-unti, aralin ko talaga kung kaya ko na,” she said.

“Ngayon pa lang ako pumasok, unti-unti yan. Ayoko biglain, Ayoko mapahiya, mga dahilan bakit ko ginagawa to, which is yung fans. Kaya ako pumasok ng showbiz kasi gusto ko may makita sila na bago sa akin. May mapanuod sila bago sa akin. Pero lalaban ko, dapat di tayo mapahiya. Pinaguusapan natin ang susunod na hakbang ko sa management. Sila sinusunod ko. Kakapasok ko lang,” she added.

Harake also expressed her desire to take on roles that are different from her persona.

“Siguro gusto ko gumawa ng something na mag-stick. Ayoko makita sarili ko. Gusto ko malayo ang kwento ni Zeinab sa mga character ko, Kahit magmukha ako ano… Gusto ko bigyan hustisya yung tiwala,” she said.

